Windows TCO and Security
Your Playbook to a better Incident Response Plan
You just had your first encounter with the "Headless Chicken Effect" during a security incident, like we mentioned in our last blog post. Maybe you like to be prepared against any possible scenario because you know that it's not a matter of 'if', but rather a matter of 'when'?
Patch Tuesday, December 2024 Edition
Microsoft today released updates to plug at least 70 security holes in Windows and Windows software, including one vulnerability that is already being exploited in active attacks.
Microsoft NTLM Zero-Day to Remain Unpatched Until April
The second zero-day vulnerability found in Windows NTLM in the past two months paves the way for relay attacks and credential theft. Microsoft has no patch, but released updated NTLM cyberattack mitigation advice.