posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications - CNX Software —

As mentioned earlier there are four variants of the iMX93 COM module where the main differences are in the number of CPU cores, CPU clock speed, memory capacity, connectivity options (Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth), and the presence of an analog audio interface. The Max version is the most powerful and expensive, while the Lite version is the least powerful and most affordable.

The iMX93 Development Kit supports Linux built with Yocto Project 5.0 Scarthgap. It also includes support for OTA updates and a range of accessories, such as a capacitive LCD, camera, and speech recognition, making product development more streamlined and efficient.

Just last year, VOIPAC introduced the iMX8M Industrial Development Kit, which we not only covered but also created a detailed getting started guide for the Yocto SDK provided with the kit. We’ve also written about various iMX93-based modules, such as the ADLINK OSM-IMX93, the CompuLab UCM-iMX93, and the Ronetix i.MX93 SoMs, and many others. You can explore those articles if you’d like to learn more.