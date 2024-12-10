Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ Termite ransomware gang claims credit for Blue Yonder attack
Termite shared news of the attack on its dark web portal, as reported on X, claiming it managed to snag 680GB of data from Blue Yonder – including email lists, documents, reports, and insurance documents. Termite wrote that it intends to use the email lists "for future attacks" – so anyone who has done business with the firm needs to alert users to potential forthcoming compromise attempts.
-
The Record ☛ US subsidiaries of Japanese water treatment company, green tea maker hit with ransomware
The U.S. subsidiary of a Japanese water treatment company said ransomware actors have stolen data from systems and encrypted some servers.
Kurita Water Industries said the incident began on November 29 and affected Kurita America, a subsidiary headquartered in Minnesota. Ransomware infections were found in multiple servers which were subsequently disconnected from the rest of the network.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ New ‘Termite’ ransomware group claims responsibility for Blue Yonder cyberattack
A newly formed ransomware group known as Termite has claimed responsibility for a ransomware attack on Blue Yonder, which disrupted operations at several major companies, including Starbucks and leading U.K. grocery chains Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.
-
The Scotsman ☛ Heed the warnings on cyber security threats
As 2024 draws to a close, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has published its Annual Review. In it, the NCSC highlights the growing frequency and severity of cyber attacks and the increasing geopolitical and criminal threat, with CEO Richard Horne indicating that the cyber risks facing the UK are “widely underestimated”.
The statistics underpin the threat. The NCSC’s Incident Team, which responds to serious cyber incidents having an impact on UK organisations, provided support in 430 incidents – an increase from 371 in 2023. 89 of these incidents were categorised as nationally significant, with 12 of these incidents deemed at the top end of the scale.