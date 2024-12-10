posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system | ZDNET —

Every so often, I'm surprised by a Linux distribution. After working with and reviewing these things for the past few decades, you'd think there aren't any surprises left. That's why it's always a special experience when I do come across a distribution, unlike anything I've seen to date.

That's what happened when I installed and first logged into Bunson Labs Linux.