AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024,
updated Dec 10, 2024

penguin working on computer

Quoting: GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer - openSUSE News —

GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching, which is already integrated into our distributions with major desktop environments like GNOME and KDE Plasma.

This is a game changer because it eliminates the need for additional tools and simplifies multi-GPU management while enhancing compatibility and performance with users’ systems.

For years, tools such as suse-prime and bbswitch have been staples in managing NVIDIA Optimus laptops and multi-GPU systems, but advancements in kernel drivers and desktop environments have made these tools unnecessary in most cases.

Installations of openSUSE now handle these configurations out of the box, whether using the open-source Nouveau driver or NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers.

Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
Winter Party [original]
we're celebrating 20.5 years of this site
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio
 
VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications
The iMX93 Development Kit supports Linux built with Yocto Project 5.0 Scarthgap
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing
The Linux Mint team is testing the disc images of the upcoming version, which means it's not far away now
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76
Arduino Core for Zephyr beta released – Let’s give it a try!
Last July, Arduino announced plans to switch from the soon-to-be deprecated Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.4, and Linux 6.6.64
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system
If you're looking for a new operating system that is equally beautiful and functional
Games: Software Patents, Steam, and More
New/latest from GamingOnLinux
GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the GNOME 46 desktop environment series with various bug fixes, updated translations, and other changes.
Paul Wise's Debian/FLOSS Activities and Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana on MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024
Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0, and More
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Open Source Security Podcast
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, powered by the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, alongside the Raspberry Pi Monitor.
Android Leftovers
If Gboard is the best Android keyboard, why do I like this alternative so much
PostgreSQL: pgtt-rsl v2.0, pgBadger 13.0, Flyway Community Drift Check released
Canonical Killing Off Ubuntu Forums and Moving to "Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse"
Linux 6.13-rc2
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays
6 Tips for Using Linux Without Touching the Command Line
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
Review: Oreon 9.3 / Lime R2
A lot of the characteristics which make up a good server operating system are also welcome features for a desktop system
New Videos and Audiocasts/Shows
Turning 20.5 Tomorrow [original]
The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of they work they do.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024
The 217th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 8th, 2024.
Games: 'Fremont' SteamOS (ArchLinux) Device and ‘Marvel Rivals’ Plays Great On Steam Deck
KDE: Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.15.0 and KPhotoAlbum 6.0.0
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
Debian Picks and News
Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora 41 Templates for Qubes OS 4.2
A couple of Fedora picks
Devices/Embedded: RISC-V and More
Thunderbird Turned 20, Happy Birthday!
Twenty years ago, Thunderbird v1.0 took flight
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 incoming
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Arch Linux: Installing and Switching Between Multiple Kernels
Learn how to unlock Arch's full potential by installing and switching between different Linux kernels with our guide
Security and Windows TCO
reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet
Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer R1100 series industrial IoT gateway family based on Raspberry Pi CM4
Xubuntu Development Update December 2024
As the holiday season enters full swing, Xubuntu 25.04 is off to a quiet start
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Hackaday Podcast, and Canonical
These 12 systemctl Commands Will Let You Take Control of Linux systemd Services
The systemctl command has some frequently overlooked functionality
today's howtos
Games: ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck, Retro, and Cheating Allegations
Filippo Valsorda's "frood" Is a Hoopy Immutable NAS Running Entirely From an Initial RAM Filesystem - Hackster.io
From guaranteed boot-up to easy A/B testing, there's a lot to recommend this Alpine Linux-based rootfs-free setup.
Security Leftovers
Latest From Red Hat
Open Hardware: On Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mozilla Lacks Direction, More FOSS Leftovers
GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News
