GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching, which is already integrated into our distributions with major desktop environments like GNOME and KDE Plasma.
This is a game changer because it eliminates the need for additional tools and simplifies multi-GPU management while enhancing compatibility and performance with users’ systems.
For years, tools such as suse-prime and bbswitch have been staples in managing NVIDIA Optimus laptops and multi-GPU systems, but advancements in kernel drivers and desktop environments have made these tools unnecessary in most cases.
Installations of openSUSE now handle these configurations out of the box, whether using the open-source Nouveau driver or NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers.
Known for its robustness and versatility, openSUSE is a popular Linux distribution choice for those who prioritize stability, flexibility, and reliability over anything else. It is offered in two main editions: Tumbleweed, which is the rolling release variant, and Leap, the stable release variant.
Both editions appeal to a broad audience, serving diverse needs such as everyday computing, gaming, office tasks, server management, AI development, and much more.
Now, in a recent announcement, they've introduced a significant change that promises to enhance the user experience. Let’s dive in and explore the details. 😃
Linux distro openSUSE has just announced that GPU switching is now built into all of its distributions. Users rejoice, as they no longer have to rely on alternative methods to get the most out of their multi-GPU systems.