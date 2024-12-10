posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024,

updated Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer - openSUSE News —

GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching, which is already integrated into our distributions with major desktop environments like GNOME and KDE Plasma.

This is a game changer because it eliminates the need for additional tools and simplifies multi-GPU management while enhancing compatibility and performance with users’ systems.

For years, tools such as suse-prime and bbswitch have been staples in managing NVIDIA Optimus laptops and multi-GPU systems, but advancements in kernel drivers and desktop environments have made these tools unnecessary in most cases.

Installations of openSUSE now handle these configurations out of the box, whether using the open-source Nouveau driver or NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers.