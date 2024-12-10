Tux Machines

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

Free and Open Source Software

GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

  
Raspberry Pi 500

  
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Winter Party [original]

  
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

  
VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications

  
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing

  
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support

  
Arduino Core for Zephyr beta released – Let’s give it a try!

  
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.4, and Linux 6.6.64

  
This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system

  
Games: Software Patents, Steam, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Web Related, FOSS Focus

  
Paul Wise's Debian/FLOSS Activities and Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana on MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Open Source Security Podcast

  
today's howtos

  
Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor

  
Android Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: pgtt-rsl v2.0, pgBadger 13.0, Flyway Community Drift Check released

  
Canonical Killing Off Ubuntu Forums and Moving to "Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse"

  
Linux 6.13-rc2

  
6 Tips for Using Linux Without Touching the Command Line

  
AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
CISA and Windows TCO

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Zero 2, Cheap FPGA PCIe Development, and More

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Oreon 9.3 / Lime R2

  
New Videos and Audiocasts/Shows

  
Turning 20.5 Tomorrow [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024

  
today's howtos

  
Games: 'Fremont' SteamOS (ArchLinux) Device and ‘Marvel Rivals’ Plays Great On Steam Deck

  
KDE: Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.15.0 and KPhotoAlbum 6.0.0

  
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package

  
Debian Picks and News

  
Some Debian picks

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora 41 Templates for Qubes OS 4.2

  
Devices/Embedded: RISC-V and More

  
Thunderbird Turned 20, Happy Birthday!

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 incoming

  
Arch Linux: Installing and Switching Between Multiple Kernels

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet

  
Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer R1100 series industrial IoT gateway family based on Raspberry Pi CM4

 
Xubuntu Development Update December 2024

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Hackaday Podcast, and Canonical

  
These 12 systemctl Commands Will Let You Take Control of Linux systemd Services

  
today's howtos

  
Games: ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck, Retro, and Cheating Allegations

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Filippo Valsorda's "frood" Is a Hoopy Immutable NAS Running Entirely From an Initial RAM Filesystem - Hackster.io

  
From guaranteed boot-up to easy A/B testing, there's a lot to recommend this Alpine Linux-based rootfs-free setup.

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Latest From Red Hat

  
Open Hardware: On Raspberry Pi and Arduino

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mozilla Lacks Direction, More FOSS Leftovers

  
GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News

  
Today in Techrights

  
