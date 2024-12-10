Free and Open Source Software
detox - clean up filenames - LinuxLinks
The detox utility renames files to make them easier to work with under Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.
The tool replaces characters that make it hard to type out a filename with dashes and underscores. It also provides transcoding-based filters, converting ISO-8859-1 or CP-1252 to UTF-8. An additional filter unescapes CGI-escaped filenames.
Bella - simple color picker - LinuxLinks
Bella is a simple eye dropper and color picker. You can pick color from the screen and save it in any color format.
Rosary Music - internet radio player - LinuxLinks
Why do we like internet radio? There are no sign-up or subscription charges. There’s a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.
autorestic - easy backup CLI for restic - LinuxLinks
autorestic is a wrapper around the restic backup program. The restic command-line interface can be a bit overwhelming and difficult to manage if you have many different locations that you want to backup to multiple locations.
This utility is aimed at making this easier. You’ll need restic installed on your system.
