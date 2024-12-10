Winter Party

We've just opened 4 cakes and 20 Kinder Surprise (chocolate) eggs. Today it'll be Japanese food at the local eatery as we're celebrating 20.5 years of this site - another nice milestone.

It's almost the shortest day of the year, so the weather isn't particularly inviting. My birthday is a week away and a week later comes Christmas Eve.

Traffic-wise we're still doing well, even in Gemini Protocol. Our Gemini Edition is just over a year old. We have decorations ready in storage for the 21st anniversary in summertime. █