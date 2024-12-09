Security Leftovers
FOSSLinux ☛ Unveiling BlackArch Linux: The Top OS for Ethical Hacking
Unleash the power of BlackArch Linux, the ultimate platform for ethical hackers and security enthusiasts. Packed with over 2,000 tools for penetration testing, forensics, and network security, BlackArch is your go-to GNU/Linux distribution for cybersecurity tasks. Learn why it’s a must-have in your toolkit.
SANS ☛ CURLing for Crypto on Honeypots, (Mon, Dec 9th)
I get a daily report from my honeypots for Cowrie activity, which includes telnet and SSH sessions attempted on the honyepot. One indicator I use to find sessions of interest is the number of commands run. Most of the time there are about 20 commands run per session, but a session with over 1,000 commands run in a session is unexpected.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Zero-day backdoored Windows NTLM hash vulnerability gets patched by third-party —credentials can be hijacked by merely viewing a malicious file in File Explorer
A 0-day file explorer exploit that can steal a user's NTLM credentials gets an unofficial patch, documentation from 0patch.