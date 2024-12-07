It finally happened. Today (1), I added the three hundred thousandth (yes, 300,000th) spamtrap address to my greytrapping setup, for the most part fished out of incoming traffic here, for spammers to consume.

A little more than fifteen years after I first published a note about the public spamtrap list for my greytrapping setup in a piece called Hey, spammer! Here's a list for you! (also in its original location), the total number of imaginary friends has now reached three hundred thousand. I suppose that is an anniversary of sorts.