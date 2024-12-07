today's howtos
-
Peter N M Hansteen ☛ The Things Spammers Believe - A Tale of 300,000 Imaginary Friends
It finally happened. Today (1), I added the three hundred thousandth (yes, 300,000th) spamtrap address to my greytrapping setup, for the most part fished out of incoming traffic here, for spammers to consume.
A little more than fifteen years after I first published a note about the public spamtrap list for my greytrapping setup in a piece called Hey, spammer! Here's a list for you! (also in its original location), the total number of imaginary friends has now reached three hundred thousand. I suppose that is an anniversary of sorts.
-
Terence Eden ☛ Change WordPress Fragment Links in RSS Feeds to be Permalinks
This works great when someone is on my website. They're on the page, and a fragment links straight to the correct section of that page.
But some people view this blog in RSS & Atom feeds - and those feeds also power my newsletter.
When those people see a fragment, it is devoid of its original context. So they end up going to some random location, or my homepage.
-
James G ☛ Reflections on debugging
I have designed my own web reader. With the web reader, I can subscribe to blogs and websites I like. The reader updates once a day to show all the web pages published in the previous day. I can also see pages published in the last seven days.
-
Clayton Errington ☛ It's always DNS
Recently I was working on a migration to update a service and it involved DNS changes. The fun tag line is “It’s always DNS, even when it’s not DNS”, this time it was.
We worked with the teams that could do the updates, waited for our TTL to expire and re-query the addresses to ensure they updated and reflected on the systems accordingly. Some larger DNS zone are configured to have an internal DNS zone and external DNS zone. We quickly saw our DNS updated externally, but had issues internally.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Buffered IO in Unix before V7 introduced stdio
I recently read Julia Evans' Why pipes sometimes get "stuck": buffering. Part of the reason is that almost every Unix program does some amount of buffering for what it prints (or writes) to standard output and standard error. For C programs, this buffering is built into the standard library, specifically into stdio, which includes familiar functions like printf(). Stdio is one of the many things that appeared first in Research Unix V7. This might leave you wondering if this sort of IO was buffered in earlier versions of Research Unix and if it was, how it was done.
-
Rlang ☛ A Beginner’s Guide to Package Management in Linux
As a beginner Linux user, understanding package management is crucial for installing, updating, and removing software on your system. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the fundamentals of package management in Linux, covering key concepts, common tasks, and the essential tools you need to know.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CloudPanel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the world of web hosting and server management, having a reliable control panel can significantly streamline your workflow. CloudPanel is an open-source server management tool designed to simplify the deployment and management of web applications.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Find Top Memory and CPU-Consuming Processes in Linux
Linux provides several powerful tools to monitor system performance, especially memory and CPU usage. Sometimes we need to identify the processes that are consuming high memory and CPU to troubleshoot performance issues. You can use preinstalled system utilities like ps, top commands or external tools like htop, vmstats etc.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on openSUSE
In the world of Linux, flexibility and ease of use are paramount. One of the most versatile formats for distributing software is AppImage. This format allows users to run applications without the need for complex installation processes or dependency management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Manjaro
Linux users often seek flexible and efficient ways to manage their applications. One such method is through AppImages, a universal software package that simplifies application distribution across various GNU/Linux distributions. This article will guide you through the process of installing AppImage on Manjaro, a popular Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution known for its user-friendliness and powerful features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Airflow on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Airflow on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Apache Airflow is an open-source platform designed to programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows. As data orchestration becomes increasingly vital in modern data engineering, mastering tools like Apache Airflow can significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency.
-