How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04

Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!

9to5Linux

GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 47.1, the GNOME 47.2 update is here to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight Quick Settings toggle, avoid CPU stalls on secondary NVIDIA GPUs with directly attached monitors, prefer GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, ensure frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for KMS threads.

OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.

NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance

Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.

Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops

Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems where the EC reports as discharging when the battery is at 100%, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.

MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

Today in Techrights

Dec 08, 2024

Newhaven harbour back lit vertical landscape with stormy sky.

Updated This Past Day

  1. Dictatorship Formalised: Python Software Foundation Violates Its Very Own Code Of Conduct (COC) or Code Of Censorship
    Incoming Python Software Foundation Executive Director, Deb Nicholson, allegedly uses COCs to get ahead while violating COCs
  2. Another Massive Blow to the Web
    This is awful news and it neatly relates to topics that we covered this morning
  3. All the Latest Five Blog Posts at OSI's Blog Are Written by a Microsoft Operative Salaried by Microsoft
    "Open Source" no longer means anything

    New

  4. Czech Republic: GNU/Linux Jumps Above 4%
    data from the Czech Republic for 2024
  5. IBM Engagement Surveys "Are Usually Useful for the Executives So They Know Which Things to Ignore"
    This impacts Red Hat as well
  6. Did Microsoft 'Write' (by Chatbots) This 'Article' About WINE?
    The Web is drowning in garbage
  7. [Meme] 'Self-Checkout' (and Banking 'Apps'): Passing All Accountability to the Customers
    Stealing
  8. Gemini Links 07/12/2024: Leasehold and NNTP
    Links for the day
  9. Fun Statistics About Techrights (Almost a Quarter Million Files)
    Here are some raw numbers
  10. PIP (Performance Improvement Plan) as an Instrumental But Largely Hidden (From the Public) Extra Layer of IBM's Workforce Reductions
    The morale at IBM is really bad
  11. Microsoft Money: From Bribing Bloggers to SLAPPing Bloggers
    Microsoft money, different strategy?
  12. Belgium: Windows Falls to Quarter of the Market, Mobile Devices Outsell or Overtake Desktops/Laptops on the Web
    Microsoft has no operating system for 'smartphones'
  13. Links 07/12/2024: CALEA Back Doors Backfiring, Fentanylware's (TikTok) U.S. Ban a Step Closer
    Links for the day
  14. statCounter: GNU/Linux Rises Sharply to All-Time High in Republic of South Korea
    Notice how sharp the rise is!
  15. Legacy of a Dying World Wide Web
    Many people truly believe they're "stars" in social control media
  16. Google Does Not Have a Search Engine Anymore
    Google wants to "retain" users for more "screen time" and influence over their minds; it does not save you time, it's manipulating you
  17. [Meme] Automattic: Host With Automattic, We'll Handle Our Own Complexity for You
    The RHEL modus operandi (more so with systemd)
  18. Finding Peace With Less
    There seems to be a growing consensus (speaking to other editors helps confirm this) that the Web is going in a very bad direction
  19. Links 07/12/2024: DEI Chopped by University of Michigan, French and South Korean Governments in Turmoil
    Links for the day
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 06, 2024
    IRC logs for Friday, December 06, 2024
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

news and more
WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1
Wine picks
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.2, Linux 6.11.11, and Linux 4.19.325
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
This Week in GNOME: #177 Scrolling Performance
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 29 to December 06
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
 
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
OBS Studio 31.0 has been officially released as the latest stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming for GNU/Linux.
Samsung's One UI 7 Based On Android 15 Arrives With AI Upgrades For Galaxy S24 Devices
This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024
Ever felt nostalgia for an old-school Windows experience but don’t fancy putting your PC at risk? Install Linux and give this theme a go
Sparky 2024.12
This is an unplanned December update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Kumander Linux – Debian-based distribution
Kumander Linux is a Debian-based distribution inspired by Windows 7
This Week in Plasma: Oodles of features!
I promised new features soon, and here they are
My 4 favorite open-source apps for personal finance - that run on Linux, MacOS, and Windows
These open-source options are some of the most popular - and for good reason
Archcraft is a solid, super fast distro for anyone ready to move beyond beginner Linux
I spent a week with the distribution and found it to be a lot of fun to use
‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!
The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to check under your tree as we light another candle for the 4th COSMIC Alpha release
FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE
Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.11 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.12 as soon as possible.
Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops
Fwupd 2.0.3 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems.
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades
The openSUSE project announced today the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 as the latest version of this secure and lightweight openSUSE Leap variant designed for containerized and virtualized workloads.
Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.21 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance
Collabora announced this week that its open-source NVK Vulkan graphics driver in the Mesa open-source graphics stack for NVIDIA hardware is now officially conformant with the latest Vulkan 1.4 graphics API.
NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 565.77 as the first stable version of the NVIDIA 565 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems with various improvements and multiple bug fixes.
3 free Linux distros that look and feel like Windows
Linux is a good alternative to Windows
GEEKOM GT1 Mega review with Ubuntu 24.10 – Part 3: Linux on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” mini PC
I’ve tested the features of the Meteor Lake mini PC in Linux
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for
A third-party Kubuntu remix with a severe identity crisis
Zenith – turbo-charged top utility
The top utility needs little introduction to seasoned Linux users
KDE:icecream!
Lots of KDE hacking these days, and that comes with compiling large amounts of code
29 gift ideas for your favorite open-source fan
What do you get an open-source enthusiast or developer
