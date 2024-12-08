Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!