posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2024



Quoting: DreamQuest N100 Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks —

The DreamQuest’s N100 CPU has a TDP of 6W. That’s really low. However, a TDP figure is not necessarily a good indicator of the power draw from a system.

The chart below shows the power consumption with the DreamQuest N100 Mini PC compared to the DreamQuest N95 Mini PC, Intel NUC (i7-1360P) Mini PC and two desktop machines. These desktop machine have a 12th generation Intel processor (i5-12400F) and a 10th generation processor (i5-10400). The specifications of each machine are detailed in the last page on this article.

As you can see from the chart below, both DreamQuest machines draw the least power when idling. This might be an important factor if, for example, you’re looking to run a home server machine which is idle for the majority of the time.