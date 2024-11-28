Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 28, 2024



Highlights of the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment include a new default theme that’s much darker and more contrasted. The revamped theme features rounded elements, redesigned modal dialogs, support for panel highlights, support for colored buttons in dialogs, and a gap between the applets and the panel.

The new default Cinnamon theme also features updated styling for the calendar applet and the power applet menu, updated switch styling to match the new background color, and reduced horizontal padding on notification buttons. The revamped theme will be enabled by default on all new Linux Mint installations.

