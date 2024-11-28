Windows TCO Leftovers

The first vulnerability, CVE-2024-9680, is a critical use-after-free bug discovered in Firefox’s animation timeline feature. This flaw, which has a CVSS score of 9.8, affects several versions of Mozilla browsers, including Firefox, Thunderbird, and Tor Browser. The flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code in the restricted context of the browser, which can lead to the installation of malware. Mozilla swiftly patched this vulnerability on October 9, 2024, addressing the issue for affected browsers.

Further analysis revealed a second, previously unknown vulnerability in Windows, assigned CVE-2024-49039. This privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows Task Scheduler received a CVSS score of 8.8. When combined with the Firefox vulnerability, this flaw allows attackers to execute code in the context of the logged-in user. This means that, even without any interaction from the user, malicious code can be run, giving threat actors control over the affected system. Microsoft released a patch for CVE-2024-49039 on November 12, 2024.