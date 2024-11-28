Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Over the years PDF has become an extremely important file format. If you want to create documents that can be viewed under all major operating systems, PDF is the ticket, as it maintains the overall look and feel of documents regardless of what platform they are viewed under.

This article focuses on useful PDF tools which can help you create PDFs as well as small utilities/libraries that help you work with PDF. It doesn’t seek to overlap with our articles on PDF manipulation tools and PDF viewers as they are covered in separate articles.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.