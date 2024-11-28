Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

Pocket 4 with 8.8″ High-Refresh LTPS Screen, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and 45Wh Battery

Indiegogo recently introduced the GPD Pocket 4, a compact PC powered by AMD’s latest processors, including the Ryzen AI9 HX370. It features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an M.2 NVMe port, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.

Raspberry Pi Officially Launches Compute Module 5 Starting at $45

Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.

Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.

Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.10

Tor in Russia: A call for more WebTunnel bridges

One alarming trend is the targeted blocking of popular hosting providers by Roscomnadzor. As many circumvention tools are using them, this action made some Tor bridges inaccessible to many users in Russia. As Roscomnadzor and internet service providers in Russia are increasing their blocking efforts, the need for more WebTunnel bridges has become urgent.

The freedom to browse with privacy

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5

  
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 as the fifth update to their Raspberry Pi CM (Compute Module) series.

 
Celebrating 20 years of Firefox with 20 red panda cams

  
Firefox turns 20 this year, so here’s a bit of history

 
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop

  
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more

 
Thanksgiving Greetings to Our American Readers [original]

  
We just want to wish happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it

 
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

  
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.

 
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Driveloop, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest 10

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM

  
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.


  
 


 
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian

  
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12

 
Meet Ubuntu Studio, a Linux Distro & Software Toolbox for Creatives

  
Choose any mainstream Linux distribution, and it can probably handle most tasks you throw at it, but that hasn’t stopped distros from specializing

 
A first look at the Raspberry Pi Development Kit for CM5

  
Today, I’ll have a first look at the development kit checking out the hardware, connecting accessories, booting it up to Raspberry Pi OS

 
Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

  
The Linux Mint team released today the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, which will be the default in the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 (Xia) release expected in late December 2024 near the Christmas holidays.

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Kernel, Games, KDE, Red Hat

  
today's howtos

  
Free software is vital for the public and state-run infrastructure of a free society

  
openmamba – Linux based operating system

  
openmamba is an open source Linux based operating system available with two modern and always up-to-date desktop environments

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding:  RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Ubuntu 24.10 review - Oracular but not spectacular

  
The more sharp-eyed among you will have noticed: I've not done an Ubuntu review in some six years

 
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4

  
It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt

 
Today in Techrights

  
New in Warp Terminal

  
Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition

  
What's in a name? SUSE is.

 
FLTK 1.4: It now speaks Wayland and has better HiDPI support

  
FLTK, one of the oldest and most stable FOSS toolkits for programming GUI apps, is back with new shiny

 
Debian, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, and Openwashing

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Tor, Tor Browser, and Firefox

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
KDE: Akademy 2024 in Würzburg and Web Search Keywords

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, Microsoft Controlling "What’s in the SOSS", Linux Matters, and More

  
Applications: PDF Converter, Gitpod, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Microsoft Increasingly Sinister and Incompetent

  
Transition from Windows to Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide

  
by 	Douglas DeMaio

 
Mixxx 2.4.2 DJ App Adds Support for Intech TEK2 and Numark Scratch Controllers

  
Mixxx 2.4.2 has been released as a new stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtual DJ software for performing live mixes.

 
KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Is Why I Switched to Xfce for Linux Mint on My Older Laptop

  
Linux is a great operating system for older computers

 
Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 133 open-source web browser is now available for download with the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab Overview menu and other changes.

 
FSF Ethical Tech Giving Guide: Remember to give freedom

  
All year long, but especially during the last two months of the year

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
CROWZ – Linux distro based on Devuan

  
CROWZ is a lightweight distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer

 
Web Search Keywords

  
Is a real-time OS right for your business?

  
A real-time operating system (RTOS)  ensures precise and deterministic responses

 
Slower News [original]

  
The next few days will be quieter than usual, as per expectations

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Server: Kubernetes, Istio, and RHEL Clones

  
Barry Kauler's Latest Work on EasyOS

  
I'm now using i3 as Window Manager

  
Even though I love Xfce and have been using it for years

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and LINUX Unplugged

  
Code of Conduct Censorship and Thomas Bonnefille Joins Bootlin

  
today's howtos

  
Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8

  
One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session

 
elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8 (codename Circe) as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the modern Pantheon desktop environment with new features and enhancements.

 
Ubuntu, Mozilla, and C

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps

  
A blast from the past: Pidgin 3's pre-alpha debuts Dec 31

 
PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling

  
PipeWire 1.2.7 is a stable bugfix release that adds lazy scheduling, improves the v4l2 plugin, fixes module crashes, and enhances resampling performance

 
Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

  
Fwupd 2.0.2 Linux firmware update utiltiy is now available for download with support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR and other changes.

 
7 Tricks to Make Learning the Linux Command Line Easier

  
The Linux command line can seem impenetrable, with arcane instructions and a focus on text interfaces

 
Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches

  
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

 
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop

  
People around the world are eagerly waiting to receive their GNU Press shop orders, and we need a little help sending everything out

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Vendefoul Wolf – distro based on Devuan

  
Vendefoul Wolf Linux is a distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Bugfixing Week

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
KDE: Criticism, KUserFeedback (KUF), and Microsoft Outsources

  
5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level

  
Where do you turn if you're new to Linux or looking for a solution to a problem? Here are your options

 
Games: Proton Experimental, Star Fox 64, and More

  
Review of "How to Make Your Career Suck Less: A Guide to a Less Painful IT Experience" by Igor Ljubuncic [original]

  
a concise, edited version of the review

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
