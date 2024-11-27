today's howtos
-
Linux Capable ☛ DNF5 Install Command Guide for Fedora Linux
-
Red Hat Official ☛ InstructLab tutorial: Installing and fine-tuning your first AI model (part 2)
Open another session for the chat client (after the server-side is up and running): [...]
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Minecraft Java, Bedrock, or Pi Edition in Ubuntu, Linux Mint [Ed: Proprietary Microsoft spyware]
This tutorial shows how to install and play the popular Minecraft sandbox game in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, GNU/Linux Mint 21/22, and their based systems.
-
Install CSF (ConfigServer Security & Firewall) on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
ConfigServer Security & Firewall (CSF) is a great alternative. Firewalld is the default system firewall on Almalinux and other RedHat-based GNU/Linux such as Rocky, Oracle, CloudLinux, Fedora, and CentOS. It offers an advanced firewall management system to enhance the overall security of the server operating system.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Fedora 41
Inkscape stands as a powerful, open-source vector graphics editor that has become an essential tool for designers, illustrators, and artists worldwide. As Fedora 41 users seek robust creative software solutions, installing Inkscape opens up a world of possibilities for digital art and design.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Composer on Linux Mint 22
Composer is an essential tool for PHP developers, serving as a dependency manager that simplifies the process of managing libraries and packages. With Composer, developers can easily manage project dependencies, ensuring that they are using the correct versions of libraries while avoiding conflicts.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. In today’s digital landscape, privacy and speed are paramount. With numerous web browsers available, users are increasingly turning to options that prioritize security and efficiency.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on AlmaLinux 9
AlmaLinux 9, a robust and reliable RHEL-based distribution, has gained popularity among GNU/Linux enthusiasts and system administrators. As users transition to this powerful operating system, one of the first tasks is often installing a reliable web browser. Firefox, known for its speed, security, and customization options, stands out as a top choice.
-
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.21: SSH Logs, Leantime, Ansible Cron and More
Logs don't lie
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Cron Module: Manage Cron Jobs on Remote Systems
The cron module in Ansible lets you run and manage the cron jobs on remote systems.