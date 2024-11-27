Designed as a modular version of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is powered by a 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor and it’s available with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM memory, as well as with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of MLC eMMC storage.

Coming more than six months after Mixxx 2.4.1, the Mixxx 2.4.2 release introduces initial mappings for the Intech Studio TEK2, Numark Scratch, Reloop Mixage MK1, Reloop Mixage MK2, and Reloop Mixage Controller Edition controllers.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, elementary OS 8 introduces a new Secure Session to ensure apps respect your privacy and require your consent, a brand new dock with productive multitasking and window management features, and PipeWire as the default media server.

Firefox 134 looks like a very small release promising only support for touchpad hold gestures on Linux, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133, but it was delayed as it was needed for testing.