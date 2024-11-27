Security Leftovers
Krebs On Security ☛ Hacker in Snowflake Extortions May Be a U.S. Soldier
Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing data from and extorting dozens of companies that used the cloud data storage company Snowflake, but a third suspect — a prolific hacker known as Kiberphant0m — remains at large and continues to publicly extort victims. However, this person’s identity may not remain a secret for long: A careful review of Kiberphant0m’s daily chats across multiple cybercrime personas suggests they are a U.S. Army soldier who is or was recently stationed in South Korea.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (pypy3), Fedora (chromium, cobbler, and libsoup3), Oracle (kernel), SUSE (glib2, govulncheck-vulndb, javapackages-tools, xmlgraphics-batik, xmlgraphics- commons, xmlgraphics-fop, libblkid-devel, opentofu, php8, postgresql, postgresql16, postgresql17, thunderbird, traefik, and ucode-intel), and Ubuntu (needrestart and rapidjson).
Linux Magazine ☛ ESET Discovers New GNU/Linux Malware [Ed: This is FUD]
WolfsBane is an all-in-one malware that has hit the GNU/Linux operating system and includes a dropper, a launcher, and a backdoor.
Scoop News Group ☛ Here’s how simple it is for script kiddies to stand up DDoS services
How plug-and-play hacking tools and lax configs helped a Russian script kiddie start a scheme.
Scoop News Group ☛ Malware linked to Salt Typhoon used to hack telcos around the world
A report from Trend Micro details the highly sophisticated ways Salt Typhoon carries out its operations.
SANS ☛ Using Zeek, Snort, and Grafana to Detect Crypto Mining Malware, (Tue, Nov 26th)
NVISO Labs ☛ Wake up and Smell the BitLocker Keys [Ed: BitLocker is back-doored [1, 2]]
Many enterprise laptops use BitLocker to provide full disk encryption (FDE) to protect sensitive data from exposure if the laptop were stolen. But how adequate is the default implementation of BitLocker to protect data at rest in this scenario?
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
pipewire-1.2.7
discord-0.0.76
firefox-133.0
kid3-3.9.6
telegram-desktop-5.8.3
libmp4v2-2.1.2
libcamera-0.3.2
Plasma 6.2.4
