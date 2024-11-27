Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
IBM CEO Champions Deregulation, Innovation Amid Trump-Era Speculation [Ed: IBM CEO jubilant as Tr--- guts government, cuts jobs, removes safeguards]
As anticipation builds over Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House, the business world is buzzing with speculation about how his administration’s policies might shape industries. In the tech sector, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is positioning himself as a key proponent of deregulation, advocating for a business environment that prioritizes agility, innovation, and reduced government oversight. Krishna’s comments at the Yahoo Finance Invest Conference offer a glimpse into the tech industry’s hopes for a deregulatory shift under a potential Trump presidency.
“With greater certainty regarding outcomes, we are more inclined to engage in activities such as mergers and acquisitions. If the regulatory landscape and antitrust considerations become more predictable, it enables us to embrace greater risks,” Krishna explained.
This optimism is shared by many in the tech sector, which has faced intense scrutiny under the Biden administration. Led by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, regulatory bodies have actively challenged the dominance of tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Alphabet. The aggressive pursuit of antitrust cases and restrictive merger policies has created a sense of unease across the industry.
Krishna’s comments resonate with the broader sentiment that a Trump-led administration might ease these pressures, fostering a climate where businesses can pursue innovation without the looming threat of regulatory roadblocks.
Red Hat ☛ A 3-tier application architecture on Red Bait Device Edge
The Red Hat build of MicroShift and a database are installed on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) on an edge server. The presentation and application layers are deployed as containers within the Red Bait build of MicroShift, while the database resides on the base operating system. Figure 1 depicts this.
Red Hat ☛ Try Apache Camel: From concept to deployment on OpenShift
The Red Bait build of Apache Camel is now available in the Developer Sandbox for Red Bait OpenShift, a Red Hat OpenShift environment that you can access for free to gain hands-on experience in building and deploying cloud-native applications quickly. The tutorial presented in this article will guide you through the process of rapid prototyping using Apache Camel, from the initial concept to the final deployment on OpenShift, all within a fully web-based, low-code interface.