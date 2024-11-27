Fedora / Red Hat / IBM

As anticipation builds over Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House, the business world is buzzing with speculation about how his administration’s policies might shape industries. In the tech sector, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is positioning himself as a key proponent of deregulation, advocating for a business environment that prioritizes agility, innovation, and reduced government oversight. Krishna’s comments at the Yahoo Finance Invest Conference offer a glimpse into the tech industry’s hopes for a deregulatory shift under a potential Trump presidency.

[...]

“With greater certainty regarding outcomes, we are more inclined to engage in activities such as mergers and acquisitions. If the regulatory landscape and antitrust considerations become more predictable, it enables us to embrace greater risks,” Krishna explained.

This optimism is shared by many in the tech sector, which has faced intense scrutiny under the Biden administration. Led by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, regulatory bodies have actively challenged the dominance of tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Alphabet. The aggressive pursuit of antitrust cases and restrictive merger policies has created a sense of unease across the industry.

Krishna’s comments resonate with the broader sentiment that a Trump-led administration might ease these pressures, fostering a climate where businesses can pursue innovation without the looming threat of regulatory roadblocks.