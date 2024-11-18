Linux Foundation Puff Pieces and Realisation of the Software Patents Issue
Linux Foundation
Forbes ☛ A Step Up, Cloud Native Computing Foundation Certifies Platform Engineering
Software development is elevating. Professional programming practices are elevating to higher levels of abstraction with the introduction of low-code functions, automations and AI-driven tools that enable developers to focus more immediately on user functionality and (hopefully) business value. But this elevation starts from ground zero, down at the platform level. Logically enough perhaps, we can’t climb upward to these new higher-level programming functions until we create a culture of underlying technologies and tools that will work effectively below decks.
Software Patents
Forbes ☛ At Kubecon, CNCF Ramps Up Its Battle Against Patent Trolls
Patent trolls are a growing challenge for the software industry. And the Linux Foundation has launched a large campaign to snuff them out.
Attendees at the annual cloud-native software developers conference known as Kubecon this week were surprised at the force with which the Linux Foundation highlighted the growing legal and regulatory issues facing the open-source software industry. Legal organizations called non-practicing entities, commonly referred to as patent trolls, have been increasingly targeting open-source software.
India Times ☛ Grow Digi: Grow Digi gets two patents for sector agnostic blockchain technology layer from govt
Indian blockchain technology startup Grow Digi has been granted two patents comprising technology that reduces need for data storage by about 95 per cent, reduced time for transactions and enhances security, a top official of the firm said. Grow Digi founder and managing director Sachin Kumar told PTI that the bootstrapped company has developed a layer 1 or base layer of blockchain technology with base in India that will allow enterprises to develop their blockchain-based applications.
