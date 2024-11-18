today's howtos
-
Adam Young: Options for Git clone of a big repository
Cloning the GNU/Linux Kernel repository takes time. We don’t need every commit ever for our work. But we do need multiple branches. Here are some numbers for how long it takes to do various operations.
-
Amit Patel ☛ SDF headless tests, part 2
In the last blog post I wrote about how I wanted to test the parameters of msdfgen, which generates multi-signed distance fields for fonts and other shapes. While testing the emrange parameter, I found lots of bugs in my renderer.
-
University of Toronto ☛ (Some) spammers will keep trying old, no longer in DNS IPv6 addresses
As I mentioned the other day, in late September my home ISP changed my IPv6 allocation from a /64 to a different /56, but kept the old /64 still routing to me. I promptly changed all DNS entries that referred to the old IPv6 address to the new IPv6 address. One of the things that my home machine runs is my 'sinkhole' SMTP server, which has a DNS MX entry pointing to it. This server tracks which local IP address was connected to, and it does periodically receive spam and see probes.
-
DJ Adams ☛ Creating the new Tech Aloud intro and outro music
Unfortunately, the simple recording tools in Anchor FM didn't exist any more. These tools included audio snippets to add as intro / outro material to episodes, which was nice. But without those, I had to find something new. So I decided to create my own, using a pentatonic step sequencer called ToneMatrix, by Audiotool. The Web-based tool is a mesmerising experience and for folks like me interested in sequencers and the peace of order and structure, it's lovely to experiment with.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ PupMTP file transfer, first video
I recorded a 59-second video of my custom recumbent trike, and uploaded it to YouTube. This is "putting a toe in the water", as I knew hardly anything about video recording, editing and completely new to publishing on YouTube. Still know hardly anything, but managed to create the video, convert it from 1080p to 720p and upload.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Stat Module: Get Detailed Info About Files on Target Hosts
The stat module in Ansible lets you deal with files based on their stats like size, mode and timestamps. Learn some practical examples.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neo4j on openSUSE
Neo4j is a powerful, highly scalable graph database management system designed to handle connected data efficiently. Whether you are working on social networks, recommendation engines, or fraud detection systems, Neo4j provides a robust platform for managing and querying complex relationships between data points. >
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Fedora 41
Rust is a systems programming language that prioritizes performance, reliability, and memory safety. Its unique features have made it a popular choice among developers looking to build efficient and safe applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on openSUSE
Minikube is a powerful tool that allows developers to create and manage a local Kubernetes cluster. It is particularly useful for testing and developing applications in a Kubernetes environment without the need for a full-fledged cloud setup.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Fedora 41
Setting the correct time zone on your Fedora 41 system is crucial for ensuring accurate timekeeping and seamless operation of applications. Whether you’re managing servers or personal workstations, having the right time zone can affect everything from scheduled tasks to logging events.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In today’s digital landscape, managing bookmarks securely and privately is more important than ever. Linkwarden, a self-hosted bookmark manager, provides users with a powerful tool to organize and access their favorite links without relying on third-party services.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nextcloud on Fedora 41
Nextcloud is a powerful open-source platform that allows you to create your own private clown storage solution. With it, you can store, share, and sync data across multiple devices securely. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing Nextcloud on Fedora 41.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Komodo Edit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Komodo Edit is a lightweight, open-source text editor that supports multiple programming languages such as Python, PHP, Ruby, and JavaScript. It’s an excellent tool for developers who need a reliable and efficient code editor without the overhead of a full Integrated Development Environment (IDE).
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Fedora 41
GParted, short for GNOME Partition Editor, is a versatile and powerful tool for managing disk partitions on GNU/Linux systems. Whether you need to resize, move, or create new partitions, GParted simplifies the process while minimizing the risk of data loss.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on openSUSE
GParted is a powerful and versatile open-source partition editor that allows users to create, resize, and manage disk partitions with ease.
-