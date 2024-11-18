Games, SUSE, IBM, and More
Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ Half-Life: Blue Shift remake mod Black Mesa: Blue Shift - Chapter 5: Focal Point released
Black Mesa: Blue Shift is a remake of the classic Half-Life: Blue Shift, made as a mod for the Half-Life remake Black Mesa. A big new update just landed for Black Mesa: Blue Shift that includes the new Chapter 5 of the story.
HowTo Geek ☛ Does Gaming on Linux Have a Cheating Problem?
Linux used to be the operating system to avoid if gaming was a priority, but it's recently had quite a few wins like the Steam Deck. It's also had its losses, like the recent end of support for Linux machines from Apex Legends. But is it true that Linux has a cheater problem?
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
ZDNet ☛ SUSE unveils major rebranding, and a new AI platform that protects your data
In the States, SUSE, the Linux and open-source software company, isn't that well known. Some of that was self-inflicted as the company underwent several ownership changes. Now, with SUSE charting its own course and CEO Dirk Peter van Leeuwen at its helm, the company is sailing forward on an even keel.
At KubeCon North America, SUSE announced a significant rebranding effort, several new product offerings, and the launch of SUSE AI, a secure platform for deploying and running generative AI (gen AI) applications.
Fedora Family / IBM
Network World ☛ Red Hat to acquire Neural Magic
AI optimization startup Neural Magic created software that makes it possible for AI inference models to run efficiently on commodity CPU-based hardware.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Download Fedora 41 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)
The forty first release of Fedora GNU/Linux is here. It's released on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 or two weeks after Ubuntu Oracular Oriole release date. It is available in a lot of editions, mainly: Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud and many more. We make a summary of the downloads for you below to mention only editions we believe most readers will be interested to try (and links to find the rest). Finally, congratulations to all computer users and thank you to Fedora developers. Happy downloading!
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
congatec and Canonical announce partnership
congatec – a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology – announced a partnership with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu. This partnership enables congatec to offer the best out-of-the-box experience by bundling aReady.COMs with Ubuntu Pro for an optimized platform that provides security, reliability and stability.
