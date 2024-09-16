9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 16, 2024,

updated Sep 16, 2024



As promised, this week we got a lot of cool news, starting with the release of Linux 6.11 and continuing with a new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS point release, new major VirtualBox and Raspberry Pi Imager releases, as well as lots of updates for KDE fans, including Plasma 6.1.5, Gear 24.08.1, and Frameworks 6.6.

On top of that, this week brought us a new Linux laptop and tablet, a new Kali Linux release, and many other updated software. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 15th, 2024.

Read on