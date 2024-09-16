Design docs are a controversial topic, especially among agile developers who "value working software over comprehensive documentation." Yet, all engineering organizations I worked at in the last decade, from tech giants to lean startups, employed writing design docs as an essential part of the development process.

This article is an opinionated guide to writing design docs for software projects. It explains why and when to write design docs, how to think like a researcher, how to put words on the page like Neil Gaiman, and why Jane Street rediscovered ideas from the publishing industry.