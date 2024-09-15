Debian, Openwashing, and Windows TCO
Debian Family
Openwashing
The Register UK ☛ Redis justifies open source shift with fresh features
In March, Redis — the company formerly known as Redis Labs — announced that from 7.4, Redis would be dual-licensed under the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1), whereas it had previously come under the BSD 3-clause license, a more permissive arrangement which allows developers to make commercial use of the code without paying, a stance which has been the subject of some debate.
The decision followed a string of database vendors opting for so-called source available licenses to mitigate the risk of third parties — specifically cloud providers — using the open source code to provide rival database services.
The Register UK ☛ The open source AI civil war approaches
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) and its allies are getting closer to a definition of open source AI. If all goes well, Stefano Maffulli, the OSI's executive director, expects to announce the OSI open source AI definition at All Things Open in late October. But some open source leaders already want nothing to do with it.
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft working on OS update to prevent another IT outage
Performance needs outside of kernel mode and anti-tampering protections are among the issues requiring attention, it seems. Microsoft said it would consider security sensor requirements and secure-by-design as it tries to improve the architecture of Windows to allow antivirus tools to securely scrutinize systems while running in a lower-privileged space or environment.
The news comes from the Windows giant's no-press-allowed security summit held this week. It appears Microsoft heard the angry hisses of the vultures, and decided to make the details of the summit public after initially hinting last month that they may not be.
