Debian, Openwashing, and Windows TCO

In March, Redis — the company formerly known as Redis Labs — announced that from 7.4, Redis would be dual-licensed under the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1), whereas it had previously come under the BSD 3-clause license, a more permissive arrangement which allows developers to make commercial use of the code without paying, a stance which has been the subject of some debate.

The decision followed a string of database vendors opting for so-called source available licenses to mitigate the risk of third parties — specifically cloud providers — using the open source code to provide rival database services.