Microsoft's Systems Collapsing Again (Amid Mass Layoffs Every Month)
The Register UK ☛ Major ISP service changes cause Microsoft 365 outage
The Azure status page, as of writing, shows that Microsoft is investigating connectivity issues between Microsoft services and a major ISP's network, but provides no other details.
Gannett ☛ How long was Microsoft 365 down? What to know about the outage
Microsoft has resolved an outage that left thousands of users unable to access their services on Thursday morning.
Reuters ☛ Microsoft says productivity software suite recovered after outage
Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab said its cloud-based productivity software suite, which includes Word, Excel and Teams, among other widely used tools, has recovered after an outage impacted thousands of users on Thursday.
Gannett ☛ Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook, Teams reported. What to know
Nearly two months after one massive outage, tens of thousands of people were reporting issues with Microsoft 365 products, such as Outlook and Teams, on Thursday morning.
Here's what we know.