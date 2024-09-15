Tired of juggling external drives and dealing with the limits of cloud storage? Create a simple Linux server and Samba in about 30 minutes and use your own personal network storage, accessible from virtually any home device, without worrying about connection speeds or extra hardware.

I have a minimalist approach to storing files on my local machines. I like to keep things organized and ensure I have plenty of free space—a habit from the days when disk space was measured in megabytes.