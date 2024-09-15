today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Use Samba on Linux for Essential Home Network File Sharing: Here's How
Tired of juggling external drives and dealing with the limits of cloud storage? Create a simple Linux server and Samba in about 30 minutes and use your own personal network storage, accessible from virtually any home device, without worrying about connection speeds or extra hardware.
I have a minimalist approach to storing files on my local machines. I like to keep things organized and ensure I have plenty of free space—a habit from the days when disk space was measured in megabytes.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DenyHosts on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving digital landscape, server security remains a top priority for system administrators. With the rise of sophisticated cyber threats, it’s crucial to implement robust measures to safeguard your servers from unauthorized access attempts. One such solution is DenyHosts, a powerful tool that helps prevent brute-force attacks on your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS server.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Postfix is a widely used Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) that plays a crucial role in setting up a reliable and efficient mail server. As an open-source software, Postfix offers flexibility and compatibility with various operating systems, including Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Network monitoring is a crucial aspect of maintaining a secure and efficient IT infrastructure. Ntopng, a powerful open-source network traffic monitoring tool, provides real-time insights into network activity, enabling administrators to identify potential issues, optimize performance, and ensure the smooth operation of their networks.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Fix “Cannot evict pod as it would violate the pod’s disruption budget”
When managing Kubernetes clusters, you might encounter an error stating, “Cannot evict pod as it would violate the pod’s disruption budget.”
-
The New Stack ☛ Git Push: How to Use the CLI to Interact with Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub [Ed: Why only GitHub? Is the proprietary attack on Git more important than Git now?]
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Use Python pip (and Why You Need To)
Python is one of the best languages for learning the ins and outs of programming.
-
How to install ElasticSearch and Kibana Dashboard on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 LTS
Installing Kibana Dashboard on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 allows you to analyze the data collected by the Elasticsearch search engine software visually. Elasticsearch is a famous enterprise search engine software for collecting, indexing, and analyzing data.
-
How to Install the Latest or Old Kernel on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
Keeping the Ubuntu Linux kernel up-to-date ensures that our new and old system hardware is compatible with the OS and that the latest kernel features enhance overall system performance.
-
University of Toronto ☛ 2024-09-09 [Older] I should probably reboot BMCs any time they behave oddly
-
Jan Schaumann ☛ Installing NetBSD on Linode
Linode, now part of Akamai Connected Cloud, offers several different Linux distributions when creating a new instance, but unfortunately does not include NetBSD. However, they do provide instructions to install a custom Linux distribution, and there's also a community provided write-up for how to install FreeBSD on a linode. Combining these two with some minor modifications we can get NetBSD installed without any problems, too - so here we go!
-
ArchLinux ☛ Manual intervention for pacman 7.0.0 and local repositories required
With the release of version 7.0.0 pacman has added support for
downloading packages as a separate user with dropped privileges.
For users with local repos however this might imply that the download
user does not have access to the files in question, which can be fixed
by assigning the files and folder to the alpm group and ensuring the
executable bit (+x) is set on the folders in question.
$ chown :alpm -R /path/to/local/repo
Remember to merge the .pacnew files to apply the new default.
Pacman also introduced a change to improve checksum stability for
git repos that utilize .gitattributes files. This might require a
one-time checksum change for PKGBUILDs that use git sources.
-
The New Stack ☛ AlmaLinux: Deploy a DHCP Server for Your Internal Network
Chances are pretty good you already have a DHCP server on your network.