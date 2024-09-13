posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Quoting: 6 KDE widgets to level up your Plasma desktop - and how to add them | ZDNET —

Plasma (aka KDE Plasma) is one of the best desktop environments on the market today. It's equal parts beauty and efficiency. It's instantly familiar and easy to customize.

But did you know that the Plasma desktop offered widgets way before MacOS? And did you know that with the addition of a few of these widgets, you can make your desktop even more effective?

Of course, everyone's needs are different, as well as everyone's idea of "effective". However, I've created a short list of widgets that just about anyone can benefit from.