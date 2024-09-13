posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Quoting: What's new in GNOME 47? 6 features that make it a worthy upgrade | ZDNET —

GNOME is one of many Linux desktop environments and has been accepted as the default for some distributions. GNOME is a minimal take on the desktop that offers maximum efficiency. Although it might look a bit different to others, it serves the same purpose and can be customized to suit how you work.

Soon, a new version of GNOME will be released (v47) and although it doesn't offer any game-changing features, the desktop does add enough improvements to make it a worthy upgrade.