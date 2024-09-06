Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

rpminspect 2.0 is now available. The last release was in October of 2023. That was twelve months ago, or a year! In fact, this blog post is my first post of 2024. Ooops, guess I failed to do more of that this year. This release includes a lot of stabilization as well as some new functionality. The major version number is now at 2 which reflects the amount of stabilization that has occurred and I feel the major version number warrants an increase.

Aside from the usual bug fixes, the major things in this release include custom remedy strings and runtime performance improvements in the virus inspection and stat(2) checks. Custom remedy strings let the vendor override the corrective action messages that show up in the log when rpminspect finds a problem. Doing this allows the vendor to incorporate vendor-specific instructions to correct the problem. The performance improvements speed up a number of inspections and reduce the memory footprint.

Work on 2.1 has begun. Please file issues and feature requests https://github.com/rpminspect/rpminspect. The changes below are in the 2.0 release: [...]

