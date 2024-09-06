Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Publishing messages in Fedora's infrastructure
While at Flock to Fedora 2024, someone noted, to paraphrase a conversation from a month ago, that working with Fedora’s messaging infrastructure seemed more intimidating now that it’s transitioned from ZeroMQ to AMQP. I promised to write up a blog post walking through the process of adding support to an application, so here it is (better late than never?).
If you’re working in a different language this post isn’t for you, but you can use any AMQP-0.9 client to send messages in the documented message format.
Use your Python package management tool of choice to install fedora-messaging.
rpminspect-2.0 released
rpminspect 2.0 is now available. The last release was in October of 2023. That was twelve months ago, or a year! In fact, this blog post is my first post of 2024. Ooops, guess I failed to do more of that this year. This release includes a lot of stabilization as well as some new functionality. The major version number is now at 2 which reflects the amount of stabilization that has occurred and I feel the major version number warrants an increase.
Aside from the usual bug fixes, the major things in this release include custom remedy strings and runtime performance improvements in the virus inspection and stat(2) checks. Custom remedy strings let the vendor override the corrective action messages that show up in the log when rpminspect finds a problem. Doing this allows the vendor to incorporate vendor-specific instructions to correct the problem. The performance improvements speed up a number of inspections and reduce the memory footprint.
Work on 2.1 has begun. Please file issues and feature requests https://github.com/rpminspect/rpminspect. The changes below are in the 2.0 release: [...]
Cockpit 324
Cockpit Files now supports viewing and editing small text files, perfect for quickly editing configuration files. Right click a file and select “Open text file” to edit.
The platform engineer's role in the DevSecOps inner and outer loops
This article offers a quick overview of various Red Bait technologies that you can use to provide a composite solution for the inner and outer loops of the DevSecOps cycle. First, I'll introduce the concepts of the inner and outer loop in simple English, and then explain the use of specific products for realization of the platform engineer’s tasks within this cycle.
Scaling virtio-blk disk I/O with IOThread Virtqueue Mapping
This article covers the IOThread Virtqueue Mapping feature for Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) guests that was introduced in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4.
Red Hat build of OpenTelemetry and OpenShift distributed tracing 3.3: New features for developers
This article covers new features in the latest release of both the Red Hat build of OpenTelemetry and Red Hat OpenShift distributed tracing.
First of all, apart from all the features shared below, let’s start by sharing that both releases come with support for certificate rotation. By automatically reloading the new certificates, the process of certificate renewal is made transparent to users in Tempo and OpenTelemetry pods.
Deploying Red Hat OpenShift Operators in a disconnected environment
Get up to speed on RHEL AI with this new learning path [Ed: Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) is peak buzzwords]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) is a foundation model platform designed to help you develop, test, and run the open source Granite AI models. RHEL AI is based on the open source InstructLab project, and combines the Granite large language models (LLM) from IBM Research with InstructLab’s model alignment tools. Based on the Large-scale Alignment for chatBots (LAB) methodology, RHEL AI can produce a bootable RHEL image so your AI deployment is as easy as booting up a container or virtual machine.
