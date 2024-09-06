today's howtos
How To Adjust Low Battery Warning on Kubuntu 22.04
This tutorial will help you protect your data and GNU/Linux filesystem on a battery that is not in 100% health anymore by re-adjusting low battery power warning on Kubuntu. By doing this, your system will show a notification of low battery at your choice for example at 55% is warning and 50% is critical and do something like shutdown automatically if that happens. We wish you the best!

How To Install DKMS on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9, a community-driven enterprise operating system, offers stability and reliability for server environments. To ensure smooth operation and compatibility of kernel modules, it’s essential to install DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support). DKMS simplifies the management of kernel modules by automatically rebuilding them whenever a new kernel version is installed.
How To Install Nmap on Fedora 40
In the realm of network security and administration, Nmap stands as an indispensable tool. This powerful open-source utility, short for “Network Mapper,” serves as a Swiss Army knife for network exploration, security auditing, and vulnerability assessment.
How To Disable SELinux on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
SELinux, short for Security-Enhanced Linux, is a powerful security module developed by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Red Hat.
How To Install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 40
In the world of web development and database management, phpMyAdmin stands out as an indispensable tool for administrators and developers alike. This powerful, web-based interface simplifies the process of managing MySQL and MariaDB databases, making it an essential component of many web hosting environments.
Ubuntu 24.04 Network Configuration Guide
Network configuration is a critical aspect of setting up and managing your Ubuntu 24.04 system. Whether you’re a system administrator or a casual user, understanding how to configure your network settings is essential for ensuring smooth connectivity and optimal performance.
How To Install Clang on openSUSE
Clang, a powerful compiler front end for C, C++, and Objective-C, has become an essential tool for developers worldwide. Its efficiency, modular architecture, and advanced diagnostic capabilities make it a preferred choice for many programmers. If you’re an openSUSE user looking to harness the power of Clang, you’ve come to the right place.
How To Install Thunderbird on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird on Linux Mint 22. Email communication plays a crucial role in modern computing, and having a reliable email client is essential for managing personal and professional correspondence.
DebPostInstall: Debian And Ubuntu Server Post Install Script
DebPostInstall is a simple Bash script to automate important post installation tasks in a newly installed minimal Debian or Ubuntu server.
How to Install JetBrains toolbox Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
You can start using various JetBrains tools by installing its Toolbox on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS GNU/Linux and developing applications using the command terminal.
How to install Anaconda on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Get the simple steps to install Anaconda Navigator on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to start developing your Python-based applications. Anaconda is a package management system with a graphical navigator for Python and R.
How to Share your USB Device in Ubuntu 24.04 over LAN
This tutorial shows how to share your USB device, e.g., USB mouse/keyboard, USB drive, webcam, and speaker, in Ubuntu so you can access remotely from other computers/laptops.