posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



LicheePi 3A - A SpacemIT K1 RISC-V development board with SoM and carrier board

Sipeed provides Ubuntu-based Bianbu optimized for RISC-V targets, Fedora, Deepin, and openKylin images for the LM3A module and LicheePi 3A board which you’ll find on the documentation website. Last month, I tested Bianbu OS on the Jupiter mini-ITX motherboard powered by the same SpacemIT K1/M1 SoC. I noticed some progress over my previous experience with RISC-V Linux boards, including working 3D graphics acceleration. However, there were still more work to do as YouTube video playback would only sort of work at 480p max, several USB storage devices could be not detected, and a PCIe graphics card could be detected, but was not working yet as more work needed to be done on the software side.

Since the LicheePi 3A development board simply replaces an LM4A CPU module with an LM3A, all accessories for the LicheePi 4A also work with the SpacemIT K1 board including the metal enclosure, 10.1-inch display, PoE add-on board, camera module and other accessories.