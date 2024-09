linux, year one

Over the past few weeks, as our Linuxversary has approached, we've been trying to write an essay about Linux.

Arguably, we've succeeded?

In reality, we've written two. And they feel like very different essays.

Our first…

…and our second.

One with a light heart…

…and one with seething anger.

