Android at 78% in India, Windows at All-Time Low, As Mobile Ownership Grows
Microsoft is trying to commit suicide
Pay Careful Attention to How Canonical is Promoting Ubuntu
We just need to recognise the exploitation and opportunism
[Meme] She Had White Hair, But She Was an Awesome Computer Scientist
Grace Hopper promotes a positive image of women
[Meme] A New Definition of Authenticity
"kill switch" in "boiling frog" mode
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XI (Interlude) - “We will end up in a global totalitarian surveillance society.”
We're soon entering phase 2 of the series
In Communist America GNU/Linux Rises as Windows Falls to New Lows
One might expect this, but the demise of Windows seems very rapid
The OSI's Official Blog is Still 100% Microsoft-Sponsored Microsoft Propaganda, Openwashing, and Gaslighting
The OSI actively works to undermine Open Source because Microsoft is paying it to do that
Gemini Links 03/09/2024: Languages, VPN, and Labor Day Weekend
Links for the day
Links 03/09/2024: Software Patent Battles Re-enmerge and Europe's Fake Patent Courts Remain Untackled
Links for the day
Links 03/09/2024: Longtermism, Distractions, and More
Links for the day
Gemini Links 03/09/2024: Wimps and uname Options
Links for the day
Ethiopia: Windows Has Collapsed
Africa in general is lost territory to Microsoft
Probably Nothing of Value Lost (Just Another Tantrum Thrown)
Microsoft interjects unwanted things into the kernel
Microsoft Lost the Search
no future
Microsoft Seems to be Having Trouble in Hungary
Android grows rapidly in Europe
Daniel Pocock Brought Back the Site of Let's Encrypt's Founder and Proved That Let's Encrypt Does Not Verify Authenticity
Outsourcing trust is simply not security, and barely even authenticity
Amid Mass Layoffs, Which Are Under-reported, Microsoft Ireland Sees Windows and Bing Usage Plunging
No wonder so many layoffs in Ireland
Mark Zuckerface: Yes, Facebook Censors You, It's Just Social Control, Not Media
The lesson here isn't that Zuckerface is trying to champion free speech but that he's trying to appeal to fascists
[Video] At Last, the Full Recent Talk of Linus Torvalds About Rust Perils, the "AI" Passing Fad, and Many Other Things
touches the "hey hi" (AI) hype
Australia: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Rise Above 4% in Desktops/Laptops, Windows Falls to 61.64%
There are Microsoft difficulties down under too
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, September 02, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, September 02, 2024
Social Control Media is the Correct Term Because of Controls (Including Censorship for Social Control Purposes)
Just ignore the right- and left-wing slant
"Microsoft is Aiming to Kill Both Mono and WINE in One Fell Swoop."
Moar code!
Enjoying the Week by Organising Notes and Future Material
We're also enjoying a holiday this week
