While Ubuntu uses the default terminal emulator for the particular flavor you've chosen (such as Terminal for the stock GNOME desktop), there are several reasons you might want to change it.

You may be used to a particular terminal editor from another distro or desktop environment. A lot of programs on Linux predate Linux itself, and that includes several popular terminal emulators on Linux. Some of the terminal programs you'll see later are quite old but still have many loyal users and developers.

Just as some people enjoy distro-hopping, it can be fun to try out new application programs, especially with the wide array of choices you have in modern Linux distros. A new terminal is only a click or an apt command away.

Some of the features are useful while others are just plain fun. Having a terminal seem to slide down from the top of the screen or emulate an old CRT screen adds some visual flair to your Linux experience. Who doesn't like to pretend to be a hacker in a '90s movie?