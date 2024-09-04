today's howtos
Sending logs to Quickwit using the OpenTelemetry destination of syslog-ng
Last time we looked at how syslog-ng can send logs to Quickwit using its Elasticsearch compatible API. This time we are going to look at how to use the OpenTelemetry protocol to send logs to Quickwit with syslog-ng.
HowTo Geek ☛ Docker for Beginners: Everything You Need to Know
Learn to use this incredibly popular development tool.
HowTo Geek ☛ Encrypting Folders and Files on Linux Is Easy With VeraCrypt: Here's How
If you want to encrypt specific folders—and the files in them—on your Linux machine, you’ll have to use third-party tools to do so. In this guide I’ll show you how to easily create encrypted folders using VeraCrypt, a free and open-source program.
HowTo Geek ☛ How (And Why) to Change the Default Terminal on Ubuntu
While Ubuntu uses the default terminal emulator for the particular flavor you've chosen (such as Terminal for the stock GNOME desktop), there are several reasons you might want to change it.
You may be used to a particular terminal editor from another distro or desktop environment. A lot of programs on Linux predate Linux itself, and that includes several popular terminal emulators on Linux. Some of the terminal programs you'll see later are quite old but still have many loyal users and developers.
Just as some people enjoy distro-hopping, it can be fun to try out new application programs, especially with the wide array of choices you have in modern Linux distros. A new terminal is only a click or an apt command away.
Some of the features are useful while others are just plain fun. Having a terminal seem to slide down from the top of the screen or emulate an old CRT screen adds some visual flair to your Linux experience. Who doesn't like to pretend to be a hacker in a '90s movie?
How to Encrypt a Drive on Linux With VeraCrypt
One of the best ways to secure a laptop or desktop computer is to encrypt your hard drive or, failing that, a partition. We go over how you can encrypt a Drive on Linux using VeraCrypt, a free program.