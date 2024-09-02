Armbian 24.8 comes three months after Armbian 24.5 and introduces enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades, smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration for KDE Plasma and GNOME images, and full support for the BigTreeTech CB1 IO board for your 3D printing projects.

Debian 12.7 is here only two months after Debian 12.6 as the sixth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, sixth, because Debian 12.3 was never released so it doesn’t count. Like previous updates, Debian 12.7 is powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until December 2026.