Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
More Memes About SecureBoot™ 'Security'
Thanks, Microsoft® and Red Hat®.
-
Update on IBM Layoffs Wave
It's difficult to assess how those waves of layoffs impact Red Hat
New
-
Links 01/09/2024: Tanzania Joins the Twitter ("X") Blocking Club
Links for the day
-
Links 01/09/2024: Web's Demise and Elon Musk Manages to Get Twitter ("X") Banned in a Huge Country
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 01/09/2024: Injuries and The Stranger by Albert Camus
Links for the day
-
Canonical Uses Ubuntu to Sell Azure (Microsoft, Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
"Integrating the Ubuntu Snapshot Service into systems management and update tools"
-
Still Waiting for Microsoft to be Fined/Punished/Sanctioned for Vandalising Dual-Boot/Linux Partitioning
Microsoft bribes all the key people
-
[Meme] Only Liars Call This "Security"
Oops, you cannot boot Linux...
-
A Beautiful Year for GNU/Linux, But We Must Fight On
GNU/Linux as a desktop (or laptop) platform won't become mainstream without enormous resistance
-
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part IX - Spying Refrigerators Where They Sell People Medicine (and Then Sell People's Data)
This is a problem also for those of us who don't buy online and typically pay with cash for dignity's sake
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 31, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, August 31, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):