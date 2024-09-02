Linux 6.11-rc6

I'm still in an unusual timezone, but next week everything should be back to normal.

Anyway, it's definitely well past Sunday afternoon here, and thus time for the weekly rc release.

Things look pretty normal, although we have perhaps unusually many filesystem fixes here, spread out over smb, xfs, bcachefs and netfs. That said, driver fixes obviously still dominate the diffstat - "more than perhaps usual" still doesn't make the filesystem changes _that_ big. I suspect they stand out more mainly because the rest is fairly small.

Outside of drivers (all the usual suspects) and filesystems, we have various architecture fixes (although honestly, that's mostly arm64 dts files), some core networking, and some selftest updates related to that.

Nothing particularly odd stands out, please do keep testing,

Linus