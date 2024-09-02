Linux 6.11-rc6
I'm still in an unusual timezone, but next week everything should be
back to normal.
Anyway, it's definitely well past Sunday afternoon here, and thus time
for the weekly rc release.
Things look pretty normal, although we have perhaps unusually many
filesystem fixes here, spread out over smb, xfs, bcachefs and netfs.
That said, driver fixes obviously still dominate the diffstat - "more
than perhaps usual" still doesn't make the filesystem changes _that_
big. I suspect they stand out more mainly because the rest is fairly
small.
Outside of drivers (all the usual suspects) and filesystems, we have
various architecture fixes (although honestly, that's mostly arm64 dts
files), some core networking, and some selftest updates related to
that.
Nothing particularly odd stands out, please do keep testing,
Linus
