9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 25th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 26, 2024



This week we celebrated Linux’s 33rd birthday and enjoyed new major releases of the LibreOffice office suite, NVIDIA graphics driver, and KDE Gear software suite. We also got new updates for the fwupd firmware updater and PipeWire multimedia server for Linux.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming releases of the Serpent OS distribution and GNOME 47 desktop environment series. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 25th, 2024.

