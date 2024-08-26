today's leftovers
-
Windows TCO
-
The Register UK ☛ Alleged Karakut ransomware scumbag charged in US
The 33-year-old Latvian national, who had been living in Moscow, was arrested in the European nation of Georgia in December 2023 and extradited to the United States earlier this month.
According to court documents [PDF], Zolotarjovs was involved in stealing data from at least six US companies between August 2021 and November 2023. Zolotarjovs and his Karakurt cohorts then allegedly extorted the victim organizations, demanding a cryptocurrency ransom payment, and in some cases leaked the victims' sensitive information online.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 443 – The Supply Chain Security Crisis
Josh and Kurt talk about a story that discusses a story from Black Hat that references supply chains. There’s a ton of doom and gloom around our software supply chains and much of the advice isn’t realistic. If we want to take this seriously we need to stop obsessing over the little problems and focus on some big problems.
-
Xe's Blog ☛ Xecast Episode 3: The curse of the artist
Xe returns while on vacation where they built a new PC, made a SaaS to check web server headers, and re-evaluated how they think about complexity.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Custom Live Media, also for Newer Hardware
At this years Debian conference in South Korea I've presented the new feature of the FAIme web service. You can now build your own Debian live media/ISO.
The web interface provides various settings, for e.g. adding a user name and its password, selecting the Debian release (stable or testing), the desktop environment and the language. Additionally you can add your own list of packages, that will be installed into the live environment. It's possible to define a custom script that gets executed during the boot process. For remote access to the live system, you can easily specify a github, gitlab or salsa account, whose public ssh key will be used for passwordless root access. If your hardware needs special grub settings, you may also add those. I'm thinking about adding an autologin checkbox, so the live media could be used for a kiosk system.
-