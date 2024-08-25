Rsyslog on Ubuntu is a powerful and flexible system logging daemon used to collect, filter, store, and forward log messages generated by the operating system and applications. It is an enhanced version of the traditional syslog service, providing additional features such as high-performance logging, advanced filtering capabilities, and support for multiple logging protocols, including TCP, UDP, and RELP (Reliable Event Logging Protocol). Rsyslog can handle log messages from various sources and direct them to different destinations like files, databases, or remote servers. It is widely used in centralized logging systems for monitoring, troubleshooting, and auditing purposes. By allowing detailed configuration, Rsyslog enables Ubuntu administrators to efficiently manage system logs and ensure important information is captured and stored securely.

Logs are very useful for analyzing and troubleshooting issues related to the Linux system and applications. By default, all log files are located inside the/var/log directory in Linux-based operating systems. There are several types of log files, including cron, kernel, users, and security, and most of these files are controlled by the Rsyslog service.

In this tutorial, I will explain how to configure the Rsyslog server on the Ubuntu 24.04 server.