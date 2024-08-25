today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Disable Keyboard, Mouse, or Lid from Waking up Your Ubuntu PC
This tutorial shows how to enable/disable Keyboard, Mouse, Lid Open, and/or other devices events from waking up your Ubuntu PC or laptop from sleep. By default, open laptop lid, press any key on keyboard, or press sleep button can wake up your computer from suspend or hibernation state.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Rsyslog Server and Client on Ubuntu 24.04
Rsyslog on Ubuntu is a powerful and flexible system logging daemon used to collect, filter, store, and forward log messages generated by the operating system and applications. It is an enhanced version of the traditional syslog service, providing additional features such as high-performance logging, advanced filtering capabilities, and support for multiple logging protocols, including TCP, UDP, and RELP (Reliable Event Logging Protocol). Rsyslog can handle log messages from various sources and direct them to different destinations like files, databases, or remote servers. It is widely used in centralized logging systems for monitoring, troubleshooting, and auditing purposes. By allowing detailed configuration, Rsyslog enables Ubuntu administrators to efficiently manage system logs and ensure important information is captured and stored securely.
Logs are very useful for analyzing and troubleshooting issues related to the Linux system and applications. By default, all log files are located inside the/var/log directory in Linux-based operating systems. There are several types of log files, including cron, kernel, users, and security, and most of these files are controlled by the Rsyslog service.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to configure the Rsyslog server on the Ubuntu 24.04 server.
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Just play the damned video
The internal machine's OBS streams RTMP to a localhost nginx (config) which uplinks to an AWS nginx (config) which then serves m3u8 segments to the outside world via CloudFront. It also downcodes to a lower resolution stream for client-side negotiation. Somehow this is all... insufficient.
[Old] Michaël Perrin ☛ Printing the web, part 2: HTML and CSS for printing books
HTML and CSS are mostly designed for being rendered on a screen and are quite limited for advanced print features necessary for books.
The W3C has however drafted some amazing CSS features that make HTML and CSS a very convenient way to edit books.
I created a demo repository that generates a book that includes all examples exposed in this article. Here is a sample of some pages in this book: [...]
Neil Panchal ☛ How to Build a Minimal ZFS NAS without Synology, QNAP, TrueNAS
ZFS filesystem is self contained. If your OS is nuked suddently, simply take all disks to another machine or install a new OS, install zfs, run zfs import and get back your data. This freedom is underrated and not well understood. It is also not explained anywhere.
It's worth emphasizing: All configuration/details about ZFS is stored on the disks themselves. If you've setup a RAIDZ2 (Raid 6) with 6 disks, they are self contained. Move them to a new machine with zfs tools installed, and simply run zfs import. Boom, they'll show up as RAIDZ2. This is an amazing feature that no matter what happens to the host OS, machine, etc; as long as the disks are not damaged, your data is fine.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CodeIgniter on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. CodeIgniter has long been a favorite among PHP developers for its ease of use, excellent performance, and minimal configuration requirements. As web technologies evolve, CodeIgniter continues to adapt, offering a reliable platform for building modern web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyCharm on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. PyCharm is a cross-platform IDE developed by JetBrains, designed specifically for Python programming. It provides a wide range of tools and features that simplify coding, debugging, and project management.
The New Stack ☛ Need To Know Git? Start Here
