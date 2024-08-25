Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Steam Deck
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ What typwriter-related project(s) are you working on this weekend?
Maybe you’re: [...]
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi CatBot monitors for stray cats and texts you a photo
Michael Suguitan is using a Raspberry Pi to monitor stray cats and automatically texts a photo of them when they're detected.
-
peppe8o ☛ New Raspberry PI Pico 2 Released
In this summer, the Raspberry PI company announced a new release of the Raspberry PI Pico series: [...]
-
Arduino ☛ Adding real-time local voice controls to a SMARS Quad Mod robot with an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect
Robotics kits like the Screwless/Screwed Modular Assemblable Robotic System (SMARS) are great tools for learning more about how electronics, mechanics, and software can combine to perform useful tasks in the physical world.
-
Games
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Beta client updates release for Steam Deck and desktop client — update addresses game recording issues and some finer Steam Deck controls
Valve generally updates the Steam Client Beta to improve the experience on Steam Deck and Desktop PCs.
-