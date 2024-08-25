DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released

DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released.

DDD is a graphical front end for GDB (and other debuggers) with an intuitive interface and an interactive graphical display for data.

DDD-3.4.1 includes the following enhancements: - Support for client-side fonts - Dark mode - Flexible line number width - Expanded UTF-8 support - Default source editors are gvim or emacs - Remove Make and Edit buttons from tool bar - Improved MacOS support - Eliminate external configuration files - Support parallel make for build - DDD Reference Manual available through HELP - Resolve 15+ bug reports

DDD's maintainers are Stefan Eickler and Michael Eager. Please send questions or comments to mailto:ddd@gnu.org.

Information about DDD, including how to download and build DDD sources, can be found on the DDD project page: https://www.gnu.org/software/ddd/

-- Michael Eager

