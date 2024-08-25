DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 25, 2024
DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released.
DDD is a graphical front end for GDB (and other debuggers) with an
intuitive interface and an interactive graphical display for data.
DDD-3.4.1 includes the following enhancements:
- Support for client-side fonts
- Dark mode
- Flexible line number width
- Expanded UTF-8 support
- Default source editors are gvim or emacs
- Remove Make and Edit buttons from tool bar
- Improved MacOS support
- Eliminate external configuration files
- Support parallel make for build
- DDD Reference Manual available through HELP
- Resolve 15+ bug reports
DDD's maintainers are Stefan Eickler and Michael Eager. Please
send questions or comments to mailto:ddd@gnu.org.
Information about DDD, including how to download and build DDD sources,
can be found on the DDD project page: https://www.gnu.org/software/ddd/
--
Michael Eager
