Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 25, 2024



On August 25th, 1991, the 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the comp.os.minix newsgroup that he’s working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones, just as a “hobby.”

That’s right, it’s been 33 years since he made that announcement and he probably never dreamed that the so-called “hobby” would turn into something huge, used by millions of computer users around the globe.

