today's programming leftovers

Adding Subtitles in ggplot2, Data visualization is a critical aspect of data analysis, allowing for the communication of complex data in a manner that is accessible and understandable.

One of the most popular packages for creating visualizations in R is ggplot2, which stands out for its versatility and ease of use.

In this article, we will delve into the process of adding subtitles to your ggplot2 visualizations, providing you with three practical examples to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of your plots.