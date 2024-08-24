The End Product

Throughout this summer, I’ve developed a C++ library called MankalaEngine, implementing three opponents for the games of Bohnenspiel and Oware.

The current library is highly extensible. After implementing all the base classes and Bohnenspiel, adding Oware to the library was fairly fast and straightforward. This focus on extensibility has been a priority since the beginning of the project. Given that the Mancala family of games comprises numerous variants, designing the API with this in mind has proven valuable.

The three provided opponents use a random selection algorithm, Minimax, and MTD-f. The Minimax and MTD-f opponents were implemented with optimizations like alpha-beta pruning and transposition tables, making them both very capable, consistently outperforming the random opponent.