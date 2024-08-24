Tux Machines

KDE Gear 24.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released with Many Improvements

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.08 include new features in the Dolphin file manager to make it easier to access and manage files and folders that require administrative privileges, wizards to help install needed software, menu options to elevate your privileges, and a new “Move to New Folder…” option to create a folder and copy the file into it all in one go.

PipeWire 1.2.3 Implements Freewheeling Support in the FFADO Driver

PipeWire 1.2.3 is here to implement freewheeling support in the FFADO driver, along with improved sample rate and buffer size handling to allow it to force a sample rate and buffer size. In addition, it now always sets the server-side clock.quantum-limit on nodes to fix a buffer size problem in the Midi-bridge.

LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of LibreOffice 24.8 include a new “Remove personal information on saving” privacy feature under Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Security > Options to prevent LibreOffice from exporting personal information like author names and timestamps, editing duration, printer name and config, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes.

GNOME 47 Beta Desktop Released with Many Changes, Here’s What’s New

There’s been a lot of changes added since the alpha version of the GNOME 47 desktop series, and the beta release is packed with lots of goodies, including support for hardware encoding for screen recordings, support for tablet tool keybindings and actions, support for tablet tool pressure ranges, and implementation of placement and focus logic with always-on-top windows.

LinuxGizmos.com

MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube

FlippyDrive operates using the Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 for emulation and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. This setup enables games and homebrew applications to be loaded from a microSD card or directly from a network. The device supports direct disc backups and experimental loading of disc images over Wi-Fi, subject to network conditions. An optional Ethernet add-on provides a more reliable connection for network storage access.

Milk-V RuyiBook Laptop Developed with XiangShan Nanhu RISC-V-based CPU

The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.

Milk-V Cluster 08 RISC-V Cluster Supports Jupiter NX & Megrez NX Modules

The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.

Milk-V Megrez: An Upcoming RISC-V Based PC Powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.

DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II Officially Launched with Early Bird Pricing Starting at $149.00

DeepComputing introduced the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II yesterday, described as a mobile terminal optimized for RISC-V development. This device is powered by the SpacemiT Key Stone K1 System-on-Chip and runs on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, offering a flexible platform for software development and testing.

Programming Leftovers

Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.
Linux Market Share Reaches New Peak: July 2024 Report
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft
ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution
 
Security Leftovers
Show, Openwashing, BSD, and More
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Licensing Switches: CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, Forgejo Now GPLv3+
Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf
12 Desktop Environments in one Operating System and Optimizing DebOS
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4
22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme
Ubuntu Leftovers
Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back
This Week in GNOME #162 Late Friday Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 16 to August 23
RefreshOS: A Potential Debian-based Alternative to Kubuntu
Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing
Best Free and Open Source Software
today's howtos
Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”
Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube
MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support
Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month
qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing
Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App
Inclusivity Activists are Destroying Open Source
Left Wing Extremists call people "Nazis", rip Open Source apart, in name of "Inclusivity".
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show and Many GNU/Linux Videos From the Past Week
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Android Auto keeps asking ‘who do you want to call’ with no fix for voice commands yet
Set Your Gravatar as User Account Pic in GNOME Shell
Do you like the idea of using the same profile picture for your Ubuntu user account as your Gravatar
An Average of Half a Million Per Day [original]
Birthday Breaks [original]
Linux Has a Birthday This Weekend. Meanwhile in the Homeland of Linus Torvalds... [original]
5 lightweight operating systems I run on my old laptops
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our laptops. It’s inevitable, as time and technology marches forward, a laptop or two goes by the wayside
today's leftovers
Programming/Development Leftovers
Security and FUD Leftovers
Proton VPN Now Supports WireGuard on Linux
Microsoft Malware and Windows TCO
Openwashing, Slop and Privacy Lies
Free Software Leftovers
Boards and Open Hardware: DIY, DeskPi, FairPhone
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and BSD Now
today's howtos
Proton VPN Finally Adds WireGuard Support for Linux Users
Advanced memelogy - Convert video to HD GIF
Several weeks ago, I told you about the "can't send video" problem in WhatsApp
Metrics in KDE – Are they useful?
Since Plasma 5.18, nearly five years ago, Plasma has shipped with a "telemetry" system
Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ board features gigabit Ethernet, 4G LTE (mini PCIe), two USB 3.2 ports
As the device is plug-and-play the company mentions that the board supports Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, OpenWrt, and other operating systems with reliable network speeds
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Mobile, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
Openwashing by OSI and Mozilla, Also Sponsored by Microsoft (to Mislead the Public)
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
Pixel 6 line could get extra system support time; will the series receive Android 16
today's howtos
Ubuntu Hits Pause on SRU Kernel Releases for September
Canonical has announced it will not ship stable release kernel updates during September
How to install a tiling window manager on Linux (and why you'd want to)
Looking to make Linux even more efficient? A tiling window manager could be exactly what you need
Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and More
Today in Techrights
Total Linux Desktop PCs Now Over 56 Million
But what does that mean in terms of actual, hard numbers? A percentage is great and all... but how many Linux computers (Desktops and Laptops) are in operation?
The role of the Linux distro in modern computing
today's leftovers
Changes coming in PostgreSQL 17
The PostgreSQL project has released beta versions of PostgreSQL 17 containing several interesting security and usability improvements, alongside the usual performance improvements and bug fixes
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
a handful of stories
Red Hat on OpenShift and Racism Lawsuit Against IBM
Meeting the Debian Technical Committee and Distinguishing Debian testing from unstable
Security Leftovers
Microsoft/Windows TCO Leftovers
A Look at NixOS and Endless OS
Programming Leftovers
Games: GNU/Linux Scores A Surprising Gaming Victory Against Vista 11, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More
Some news about gaming
today's howtos
Software: Zettlr, syslog-ng, and GNU Parallel
Android Leftovers
Android 15 Beta 4.2 now available for Pixel 9 series
GNOME 47 Beta Desktop Released with Many Changes, Here’s What’s New
GNOME 47 beta desktop environment is now available for public testing with numerous new features and improvements. Here’s what’s changed since the alpha release.
CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment
The August 2024 ISO snapshot of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution is now available for download with various improvements, support for new technologies, and updated components.
NXP Debian Linux and Debian Day 2024 in Santa Maria
4 Ways I Increase Privacy on My Linux Laptop
Linux is generally considered to be a privacy-friendly operating system, without the spying we associate with Microsoft and even Apple
today's leftovers
VIDEO: How to Answer Thunderbird Questions on Mozilla Support
Not all heroes wear capes. Some of our favorite superheroes are the community members who provide Thunderbird support on the Mozilla Support (SUMO) forums
Linux Mint 22 Review: A Deep Dive Into This Minty Fresh Distro - Videos - TuxDigital
the latest version of one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Android Leftovers
HMD Skyline: The repairable Android that lets you go dumb in a smart way
Windows TCO: EDRKillShifter and East Asia
PipeWire 1.2.3 Implements Freewheeling Support in the FFADO Driver
PipeWire 1.2.3 open-source multimedia server is now available with freewheeling support and improved sample rate and buffer size handling in the FFADO driver, as well as other changes.
KDE Gear 24.08
Indian State Continues Its Successful Journey With Linux at Schools
KDE Gear 24.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released with Many Improvements
KDE Gear 24.08 open-source software suite is now available with improvements for Dolphin, Filelight, Konsole, Kdenlive, Itinerary, Kongress, NeoChat, Tokodon, Kate, Falkon, Okular, Elisa, PlasmaTube, and other KDE apps.
Fedora Linux 41 Unveils Multi-Version Kubernetes RPMs
Coming soon: Fedora 41 shifts Kubernetes RPMs to support multiple versions in one release, bringing flexibility for K8s administrators
GStreamer 1.24.7 Released with Audio and Visual Bug Fixes
GStreamer 1.24.7 multimedia framework rolls out with multiple bug fixes
Fwupd 1.9.24 Firmware Updater Adds Support for Capsule-on-Disk for Dell Systems
fwupd 1.9.24 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for capsule-on-disk for Dell systems, support for more MediaTek scaler devices, support for Parade USB hubs and other changes.
NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA 560.35.03 Linux graphics driver is now available with open GPU kernel modules enabled by default, as well as numerous other new features and improvements.
Games: GOD'S GIFT, Dead Cells, and More
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro
This Overlooked Linux Distro Will Give Your Old Laptop a New Life
Ubuntu isn’t your only option for reviving old PCs through Linux
Pardus – Debian-based distro
Pardus is a Debian-based distro which combines stability and efficiency oriented corporate usage characteristics with speed and up-to-date oriented end user needs
Rianne's Birthday [original]
Free and Open Source Software
Why Microsoft is Trying to Break Dual-Boot Machines (It Always Looks Like an "Accident") [original]
Oracle VirtualBox 7.1.0 BETA 2 Is Officially Released
VirtualBox 7.1.0 BETA 2 is now available for download, featuring a modernised user interface with options for both basic and experienced users
Mozilla has been suspiciously silent about Google and Manifest V3
Last week, Google announced that it is going to remove extensions using Manifest V2 from its Chrome extensions store at a very near time
GNOME: Best Intentions
This is going to be a bit of a sporadic blog post covering XDG Intents, GSoC and few other updates from GNOME goings on
The best SSH clients for Linux (and why you need them)
If you're looking for a better way to interact with SSH remote connections
Google Play purchase verifications annoyances
I've never ever provided any financial details on my Android phones
5 Linux terminal apps that are better than your default (and why)
The Linux terminal isn't something everyone has to deal with
Companies: make sustainable contributions
You know what’s great? When companies contribute to open source projects
More Layoffs in IBM This Week [original]
"I was RAed from Marketing and Communications and the reason we were given is that our job in the U.S. no longer exists and is being moved overseas, to build a bigger presence in Brazil, Romania and India...So now they are laying off in those places? Good grief, it's all a ruse."
Today in Techrights
