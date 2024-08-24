Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ IPv4 Components in APL
At a recent APL-focussed Meetup someone posed a challenge to slice up the components of an IPv4 address with an APL language and it prompted me to learn a bit more about how that works in general and how I could do the processing in APL myself.
James G ☛ Writing a search query transpiler
With that said, the query language can be separate from the query execution engine. One use for this is to implement a search query transpiler. Transpilers covert text from one language into another.
There are three high-level steps to build a transpiler:
Rlang ☛ Understanding the main() Function in C
If you’re just starting with C programming, you’ve probably noticed that almost every C program begins with a main() function. But have you ever wondered why this function is so crucial? In this blog post, we’ll dive into what the main() function is, why it’s necessary, and how you can use it effectively in your C programs. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a solid understanding of the main() function, allowing you to write better C code with confidence.
Michael's and Christian's blog ☛ Out-of-sample Imputation with {missRanger}
{missRanger} is a multivariate imputation algorithm based on random forests, and a fast version of the original missForest algorithm of Stekhoven and Buehlmann (2012). Surprise, surprise: it uses {ranger} to fit random forests. Especially combined with predictive mean matching (PMM), the imputations are often quite realistic.
Rlang ☛ Out-of-sample Imputation with {missRanger}
Rlang ☛ Comparing Many Models: Crude Oil Futures Price
Crude oil futures prices have fluctuated above the point forecast line (XGBoost) year to date.
If you’re just starting with C programming, you’ve probably noticed that almost every C program begins with a main() function. But have you ever wondered why this function is so crucial?
GSoC
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Virtio Sound: Final Report
Overview
During this GSoC period, I focused on developing the virtio sound driver for Haiku, aiming to enhance its performance as a guest OS in virtualized environments. This journey began with some challenges, for example, initially, I missed a small detail in the driver module path, which prevented the driver from loading.
One of the significant setbacks, I had, was understanding hmulti_audio. With little to no documentation available, it felt like working with a black box. I had to dive into existing audio drivers to piece together how things worked, but even then, some aspects remained hidden to me.
GSoC 2024: Wrapping Up
The End Product
Throughout this summer, I’ve developed a C++ library called MankalaEngine, implementing three opponents for the games of Bohnenspiel and Oware.
The current library is highly extensible. After implementing all the base classes and Bohnenspiel, adding Oware to the library was fairly fast and straightforward. This focus on extensibility has been a priority since the beginning of the project. Given that the Mancala family of games comprises numerous variants, designing the API with this in mind has proven valuable.
The three provided opponents use a random selection algorithm, Minimax, and MTD-f. The Minimax and MTD-f opponents were implemented with optimizations like alpha-beta pruning and transposition tables, making them both very capable, consistently outperforming the random opponent.
Medium ☛ Bharat Tyagi: GsoC 2024: The Finale
Hey everybody, this is another iteration of my previous posts. It’s been a while since I published any updates about my project.
Before I begin with the updates I’d like to thank all of the people who helped me get this far into the project, it wouldn’t have been as engaging and enjoyable of a ride without your support.
For someone reading this blog for the first time, I am Bharat Tyagi. I am a Computer Science major and I have been contributing to the GNOME Project (Workbench in particular) under Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code this year.
Python
SANS ☛ Pandas Errors: What encoding are my logs in?, (Fri, Aug 23rd)
While trying to process some of my honeypot data, I ran into the following error in my Python script: [...]
Jeff Triplett ☛ 📓 UV Run Django Notes
I wanted to know how hard it would be to turn one of my django-startproject projects into a uv run friendly project. As it turns out, it worked, and the steps were more than reasonable.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Branch out with pattern matching
What I really like with Python’s pattern matching is that you can:
1. Only check for the parts that you care for instead of having to model the entire response object
2. Combine checking and capturing data to variables
