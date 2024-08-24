Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Ruben Schade ☛ My A-Z toolbox: aria2
I use fetch if I’m starting out on a fresh BSD box, and wget on Linux. But I very quickly install aria2. It’s just that useful.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Sean Conner ☛ PUT an entry on the ol' blog
I finally got the PUT method working for mod_blog. The code on the receiving end is fine, but the script on the sending side is messy, but it works well enough for me to use.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Xe's Blog ☛ My IRC client runs on Kubernetes
Trust me, there's a reason for this
