Show, Openwashing, BSD, and More
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
MakuluLinux X Inches closer to Release !
Enjoy the Video Update detailing the latest features !
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 285: Learning Laser Tricks, Rocket Science, And A Laptop That’s Not A Laptop
This week on the Podcast, we have something a little different for you. Elliot is on vacation, so Tom was in charge of running the show and he had Kristina in the hot seat.
-
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Ports and Packages: What you need to know
There’s a common misconception that third-party software for FreeBSD must be built from source using the ports tree. However, FreeBSD has long provided an official package collection, offering over 34,000 packages at the time of writing. The current package management tool, pkg(8), available since 2014, offers much more flexibility than the original pkg_install created by Jordan Hubbard in 1993. Thus, for most users, installing software on FreeBSD using the official packages is more efficient and straightforward.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Juan Pablo Ugarte: New Cambalache development release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Cambalache, version 0.91.3, getting us one step closer to the stable release for GNOME 47.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/34
Week 34 seemed to go almost without drama. Most snapshots passed openQA without big incidents. Most! In one snapshot, we tested updating to openSSH 9.8p1—general functionality was fine. Still, the SELinux policies have not yet been adjusted, which resulted in OpenSSH servers not starting up on MicroOS-based systems. This is nothing we want to give out to our users so we held back snapshot 0821. This will be worked out and openSSH 9.8p1 will be delivered as soon as possible. With this taken into account, 5 snapshots passed QA and could be published (0816, 0817, 0818, 0819, and 0820)
-
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
UNIXdigest ☛ There is only one reason why Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows is the dominating operating system on the PC desktop
The Internet is filled with blog posts, articles on tech media, and videos on YouTube about why GNU/Linux is not the main operating system on the PC desktop. "5 reasons why", "10 reasons why", bla, bla, bla. But they are all wrong.
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 Unveiled: The First 3-in-1 Convertible GNU/Linux Laptop
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Michael Tsai ☛ Receiving RSS Feeds in E-mail
Alas, it does not look like any of these services supports non-RSS sites like Facebook and Twitter.
-
TidBITS ☛ Comparing Blogtrottr, Feedrabbit, and Follow.it for Receiving RSS Feeds in Email
However, the real win in centralizing newsreading in email has come from RSS-to-email services. I’ve tried numerous RSS readers over the years but have never settled down with one because they require me to devote specific time to reading news. That requires remembering to do so and switching context. I actively want to see what’s new in my email every morning and throughout the day, but I never even think to launch an RSS reader. I have the same issue with Apple News, which languishes on my Mac and iPhone for weeks or months between launches. By employing an RSS-to-email service, new posts from blogs and other sites that provide RSS feeds can appear in my email automatically.
-
Jason Becker ☛ No one uses clients, so we don't get first class APIs
This just won’t happen unless users actually adopt clients, but they mostly don’t. This won’t happen unless clients and their customers are willing to pay for services access.
-
Krebs On Security ☛ Local Networks Go Global When Domain Names Collide
The proliferation of new top-level domains (TLDs) has exacerbated a well-known security weakness: Many organizations set up their internal Microsoft authentication systems years ago using domain names in TLDs that didn’t exist at the time. Meaning, they are continuously sending their Windows usernames and passwords to domain names they do not control and which are freely available for anyone to register. Here’s a look at one security researcher’s efforts to map and shrink the size of this insidious problem.
At issue is a well-known security and privacy threat called “namespace collision,” a situation where domain names intended to be used exclusively on an internal company network end up overlapping with domains that can resolve normally on the open Internet.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Redis debuts new data integration and Hey Hi (AI) features for its database [Ed: Openwashing and buzzwords like Hey Hi (AI)]
Redis Inc. today updated its namesake database with a set of new features designed to ease software development for customers. Some of the enhancements are rolling out for the core open-source version of the platform.
-
Venture Beat ☛ Open source Dracarys models ignite generative Hey Hi (AI) fired coding [Ed: Obvious openwashing again]
Abacus.ai is bringing new fire to the open source LLM world with fine tuned models optimized for coding with its Dracarys recipe.
-