Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing

This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

FlippyDrive operates using the Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 for emulation and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. This setup enables games and homebrew applications to be loaded from a microSD card or directly from a network. The device supports direct disc backups and experimental loading of disc images over Wi-Fi, subject to network conditions. An optional Ethernet add-on provides a more reliable connection for network storage access.

The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.

The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.