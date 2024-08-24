Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing
-
Make Use Of ☛ 6 Reasons Why Your Next Laptop Should Be a Chromebook
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support
This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube
FlippyDrive operates using the Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 for emulation and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. This setup enables games and homebrew applications to be loaded from a microSD card or directly from a network. The device supports direct disc backups and experimental loading of disc images over Wi-Fi, subject to network conditions. An optional Ethernet add-on provides a more reliable connection for network storage access.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Digital Music News ☛ Daniel Ek, Mark Zuckerberg Make Open-Source AI Push in Europe
It’s time for European Union regulators to embrace open-source AI – at least according to Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, who’ve laid out their position in a jointly penned article.
That approximately 1,000-word article was posted to the appropriate companies’ websites today after being published in the Economist earlier this week.
-
The Register UK ☛ Open Compute Project seeks green datacenter concrete wisdom [Ed: Microsoft front group for openwashing purposes of surveillance.]
Concrete belches out lots of carbon dioxide for two reasons. One is that the cement component of concrete is often made with limestone, which releases the gas as it's heated. Energy needed to make cement is also a big contributor to concrete-related emissions.
Low-carbon concrete exists, but the Project (OCP) notes it's not widely deployed or understood.
-