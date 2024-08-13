I have received from you a file encrypted in a Microsoft proprietary (trade secret) file format, e.g. Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc. I would like to read what you say, but your chosen format makes this expensive, difficult, and possibly illegal unless I buy a license from Microsoft.

Proprietary Format vs. Open Format

----------------------------------

Microsoft proprietary document formats are not like open and published public document formats such as Plain Text, web pages (HTML), Adobe PDF (Portable Document Format), Open Document XML, or even Microsoft RTF (Rich Text Format). They are proprietary unpublished trade secrets owned and exclusively controlled by Microsoft USA. The format is not public; nothing other than software licensed by Microsoft USA knows exactly how it works.

Software licensed from Microsoft USA is the *only* software that can properly decode the secret proprietary document formats; though, other companies try with varying degrees of incompatible success.

In contrast, anyone can use and decode any of the published, public standards for free. (See "Public Standard Document Formats" below.)