Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Improved vulnerability reporting on Quay.io
Clair allows users to analyze millions of container images and billions of layers, and provides reports in real-time without manual resubmission. In the coming weeks, we're rolling out a significant update to the Clair backend service that changes the vulnerabilities for Red Hat content reported on Quay.io.
-
Red Hat ☛ Integrate a private Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant into your CDE using Ollama, Continue, and OpenShift Dev Spaces
Unsurprisingly, developers are looking for ways to include powerful new technologies like Hey Hi (AI) assistants to improve their workflow and productivity. However, many companies are reluctant to allow such technology due to privacy, security, and IP law concerns.
-
Red Hat ☛ What's new in Network Observability 1.6
Network Observability 1.6 was released in June 2024. Even though this is considered a minor version upgrade from 1.5, it is a significant release that could lower the barrier to adoption into production.
But before we go further, for those of you new to Network Observability, it is an optional operator that provides a slew of capabilities to track and provide insight into your network traffic flows. While it works on any Kubernetes cluster, it works even better in a Red Hat OpenShift environment, which is what I will focus on in this article. I will only discuss the new features in this release so if you want the full feature list, read the documentation on About Network Observability.
-
Red Hat ☛ Greenboot: Automate rollbacks for atomically updated systems
In mid-July, a faulty configuration update caused a significant global IT disruption, leading to transportation delays, point-of-sale issues, telecommunications outages and more. Affected machines entered a boot loop or boot recovery mode, rendering them inoperative; this underscores the critical need for robust automated recovery mechanisms in IT infrastructure. One answer being iterated upon by the open source community is Greenboot, which is currently available in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) for Edge, Red Bait In-Vehicle Operating System and Fedora IoT.