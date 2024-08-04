Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, introducing new features like Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and more.

Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.