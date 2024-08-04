I ran an operating system from the RAM - here's how it went

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2024



Installing the operating system is always the last step in the PC-assembling process. The most common method involves flashing the ISO file of your favorite OS on a USB drive and using it to install the operating system on a storage drive.

For those well-versed with Linux distros, you might be aware that it’s possible to run the OS on a live USB before actually installing it on your drive. However, if your system has enough memory, you can even boot certain operating systems from the RAM modules. I recently tried doing so on Alpine Linux and Ubuntu, and here’s my log of the entire process.

